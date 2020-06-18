Adam’s Ag Talk
Hello everyone,
I wanted to let everyone know that the USDA issued its final rule on the direct payment portion of the Coronavirus food Assistance program on May 19. The application period ends August 28, 2020.
An eligible payment recipient must be a producer having a share in an eligible commodity between January 15 and April 15, 2020 or between April 1 and May 14, 2020.
The applicant must complete a CFAP application form and provide any required documentation specified in the final rule. Farmers should make a phone appointment with their local Farm Service Agency.
The following are covered in the program specialty crop producers, Producers of shipments of crops that left the farm by April 15 and spoiled due to no market or for which no payment was received. Producers with planned shipments that have not left farm or mature crops that remained unharvested by April 15.
Also covered are non-specialty crops. Livestock covered are dairy animals, cattle, hogs and pigs, lambs, wool, aquaculture, and nurseries including cut flower nurseries.
Your local FSA office should be contacted as soon as possible as these funds are going to be distributed on a first come first served basis. Each producer should evaluate their operation and take advantage of this program to help them through this time of economic disturbance.
For more information on the food assistance program or any other COVID-19 questions please contact The Newton County Extension Office at (870) 446-2240. Remember to check out our Facebook UAEX Newton County Extension Agriculture News.
Thanks,
Adam Willis
Newton County Ag-Extension Agent-Staff Chair
