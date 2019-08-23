Hello everyone,
Well as bad as I hate to say it there have been fall armyworms spotted in Southern Arkansas. As a precautionary measure you need to start scouting your fields for damage caused by these pests.
If you are unsure what a fall armyworm looks like a quick google search will provide you with some distinguishing characteristics. Look for lots of birds landing and feeding in your pastures or hayfields as this is a common sign of armyworms. Also, look for grass that has a frosted appearance.
Scouting should be done late in the evening or at night as the worms are more active thus more visible during this time. Remember to break up the thatch of the grass because they may hide in this area.
It is hard to see damage or worm activity from a distance until it is too late. It is important to stay alert for these pests as they can cause significant forage and hay production losses.
They can also prevent the establishment of newly emerged winter annuals. As stated before damage appears quickly because infestations are easily overlooked when caterpillars are small and eating very little.
Fall armyworms feed on a variety of forages but often prefer lush well fertilized grass and newly emerged small grains and ryegrass.
When scouting pastures and hayfields you should examine at least 10 one square feet samples at random across the field. Female moths prefer to lay eggs in areas of abundant growth, be sure to include a few of these areas in your 10 samples.
The following are some chemical controls for fall armyworms. Lambda, Warrior II, Mustang Max, Baythroid XL,
For more information on poisonous plants in pastures please contact The Newton County Extension Office at (870) 446-2240.
Chemical control is usually needed when 2 or 3 worms per square foot are present. Read the label instructions and follow grazing and harvesting restrictions. In situations where mixed-sized worms are present, strongly consider using products with longer residual activity.
For more information on fall armyworms check out our extension website at http://www.uaex.edu/publications/PDF/FSA-7083.pdf or call the extension office for more information at (870) 446-2240.
Thanks,
Adam Willis
Newton County Ag-Extension Agent-Staff Chair
