Hello everyone,
As you all know well the cost of hay purchased and feed for winter feeding is the largest expense of maintaining a livestock herd. One answer to this problem is to adopt pasture management practices that extend the grazing season.
Stockpiling forage is one management practice to extend the grazing season. This process begins in late summer and works well in our area for providing fall and winter grazing. Tall fescue and Bermuda grass are the most commonly stockpiled forages.
Specific steps are recommended to increase the likelihood of having good stockpiled forage growth. Bermuda grass should be stockpiled from late August to late October and then grazed from late October through mid-December. Tall fescue is stockpiled from September through late November and is grazed from late November through February, weather providing. Perhaps the single major factor that prevents producers from trying stockpiled forages is the mistaken perception that nitrogen fertilizer applied during dry weather in late summer. If ammonium nitrate is used losses will be negligible since the ammonium portion of that fertilizer does not volatize. If urea fertilizer is used during warm weather, some nitrogen losses can occur from volatilization if rainfall does not occur soon after application. Forage quality of stockpiled fescue and bermuda grass can be very good. Quality averaged 13.4 percent crude protein and 60%TDN from October through late December. Supplementation may be required in some cases for lactating cows on stockpiled Bermuda grass. Forage quality was highest in October and November. Although the forage analysis indicates moderate to high forage quality for stockpiled fescue, daily gains of growing cattle grazing stockpiled fescue are often lower than expected. Producers often ask how many acres of forage should be stockpiled. On many farms, only certain pastures may be available for stockpiling. To determine the optimum acreage to stockpile, a study was conducted. In this study 33% and 50% of the pasture area was stockpiled. Stockpiling 33% of the pasture area reduced hay fed by 380lbs per cow over a 49-day period. And provided better animal performance than when 50% of the available pasture was stockpiled. Average savings from stockpiling forages per animal unit ranged from $22.74 for stockpiled Bermuda grass to $17.79 for stockpiled fescue. Stockpiling can be done at any level to maximize grazing days. Just think of it as less hay baling or less hay to buy and the benefits will start to show themselves For more information on stockpiling pasture you can contact the Newton County Extension Office at (870) 446-2240.
Thanks
Adam Willis
Newton County Extension Agent Staff Chair
