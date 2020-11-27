Hello everyone, this week I thought I would provide some information about Arkansas Forages.
Arkansas has approximately 6 million acres of forage including about 1.5 million acres of hayland and 4.5 million acres of pasture. Forages provide the main feed source for cattle, horses, small ruminants, and many species of wildlife.
The primary forages are tall fescue and bermudagrass. Forages such as annual ryegrass, many species of clover, small grains, and others are also grown across the state.
Forage productivity varies widely from the limestone and chert-based soils of the northern Ozarks, the shale/sandstone derived soils of the Ouachita Mountains, the Gulf Coastal Plain soils of south Arkansas, and the Delta soils of eastern Arkansas.
Cool season forages such as tall fescue and clover are dominant in north Arkansas and parts of the Ouachita Mountains, while warm season forages such as bermudagrass and bahiagrass are dominant in southern Arkansas.
A forage system may include pasture, hay, silage, crop residues or any combination of these. Grazing is the most economical method for harvesting forages so well-managed pasture is a very important feed source. When sufficient forage is not available for grazing, cattle are fed stored forages such as hay or silage.
Machine harvesting of forages for hay or silage adds expense, but also adds flexibility because harvested forages can be stored for later use or transported for feeding in other locations. Spring and fall forages include cool-season grasses and legumes such as clover. Cool season grasses produce most of the annual growth during spring and fall but are usually dormant or unproductive during hot summer months. About two-thirds of the annual growth of perennial cool season grasses occurs in the spring and about one-third of the annual growth occurs during the fall. Perennial cool season grasses grown in Arkansas include tall fescue, kentucky bluegrass, matua bromegrass, and orchardgrass. Winter annual cool-season grasses include annual ryegrass and small grains such as wheat, cereal rye, and oats.
Commonly grown legumes include perennial clovers like red and white clover, annual clovers like arrowleaf, crimson, and subterranean clover, and other legumes including hairy vetch, winter peas, lespdeza, and alfalfa. Warm-season grasses grow rapidly during the summer months but grow very little in spring or fall.
Warm-season grasses provide good quality, actively growing forage during the hot summer when cool-season grasses and many legumes are dormant or unproductive. A forage program that includes both warm-season and cool-season grass pastures will provide a more constant forage supply over the growing season.
Typical perennial warm-season grasses grown in Arkansas include bermudagrass, bahiagrass, dallisgrass, and johnsongrass. Some annual warm-season grasses include crabgrass, millet (several species), and sorghum-sudan. Native warm-season grasses include big bluestem, indiangrass, little bluestem, eastern gamagrass, and switchgrass.
For more information on forage management or production contact The Newton County Extension Office at (870) 446-2240. Remember to check out our Facebook UAEX Newton County Extension Agriculture News.
Thanks,
Adam Willis
Newton County Ag-Extension Agent-Staff Chair
