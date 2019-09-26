Hello everyone,
Using cool season annual grasses for grazing livestock has become a common place in North West Arkansas. Cool season annuals can be used as hay silage or pasture or any combination. Pasture is usually the most utilized followed by hay production before these cool season annuals play out in late spring to early summer.
If you are using small grains the highest quality hay will be in the boot or flag stage. Annual ryegrass should be cut no later than the early head stage.
Winter annuals decrease the dependence on stored forages and in some cases decrease the purchased feed expense by providing grazing in winter months. In cases where warm season grasses are the predominate pasture cool season annuals provide forage on acreage that would be nonproductive in the winter months.
Another advantage of cool season annuals is that they are extremely high in nutritive quality from the early fall through the spring. Calves can gain body weight at rates in excess of 2 to 2.5 lbs per day.
With this comes the disadvantage of cows becoming too fat for optimal calving and rebreeding performance is on unlimited intake of these high quality forages. Limit-grazing of winter annuals is a practical method for using the benefits of these forages for cows while minimizing the area that needs to be planted to annuals.
Under this system cows are routinely pastured on dormant pasture but are allowed to eat their fill from a limited-access winter annual pasture several times per week.
These forages can also be utilized in creep grazing systems by using gates or fencing that allows calves to enter the winter annual field but keeping the cows out. Winter annuals are typically planted in the fall as early as weather conditions will allow. Planting date will have a huge impact on fall grazing.
Early September is the recommended planting date for winter annuals. When inter-seeding winter annuals into warm or cool season grasses competition from the other grasses that are present is always a concern. Some form of suppression either chemical, mechanical, or grazing to lower canopy height before planting needs to be utilized for maximum performance.
Winter annual grass forages are extremely high in CP and low in fiber during the fall and winter there are slight decreases in the CP content and increases in fiber.
This happens as growth slows during the colder nights and days of this time of the year. When rapid forage regrowth begins in the spring the levels balance back to the same range that was seen in the early fall.
In April and early May as the forage matures protein decreases and fiber content increases dramatically. One other concern of winter annuals are mineral imbalances and deficiencies. This it makes it extremely important for producers to provide their animals’ free access to a good high quality complete mineral supplementation while grazing these pastures.
For more information on planting or grazing winter annuals please call the extension office at (870) 446-2240. Remember to check out our facebook page by searching Facebook UAEX Newton County Extension Agriculture News. As always The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution.
Thanks,
Adam Willis
Newton County Ag-Extension Agent-Staff Chair
