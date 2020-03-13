Hello everyone,
I wanted to share an upcoming workshop with you that I feel will be beneficial to your beef cattle operations. There will be two multi-county beef meetings coming up this month. The first will be March 17, at the Franklin County Extension office. The address is 300 Airport Road, Ozark Arkansas.
The second will be March 19, at Mansfield City Hall, 200 N Sebascott Ave. in Mansfield. Registration for both meetings begins at 8:30 a.m. and the meetings will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be served free of charge. Topics covered will include the following: poisonous weeds, anaplasmosis, pre-conditioning, bull power, and herd performance.
If you have any questions contact the Newton County Extension Office at )870) 446-2240. Remember to check out our Facebook Page at UAEX Newton County Extension Agriculture News.
Thanks
Adam Willis
Newton County Extension Agent Staff Chair
