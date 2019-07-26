FAYETTEVILLE — Jeff Miller, professor of agricultural communications in the University of Arkansas’ Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences, has been elected treasurer by the national membership of the Association for Communication Excellence in Agriculture, Natural Resources, and Life and Human Sciences.
Miller also holds a research appointment with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. He teachers several courses in the Department of Agricultural Education, Communications and Technology, manages the student-run Experiential Learning Lab, which provides professional communications services, and focuses research on media coverage of agricultural issues, agricultural communications curriculum development and international rural development.
Miller has been an ACE member since 1995 and will serve as treasurer for three years, from July 2019 to July 2022.
