“We used to haul everything from hand grenades to whatever — and I have hauled hand grenades,” Lew Thompson said. “But today we are 95 percent agricultural.”
Lew started and operated his business from a laundromat pay phone in Huntsville for about the first three years. Lew spoke to the Youth and Adult Leadership Classes on Wednesday, March 11, during their tour of agriculture facilities in the county.
Lew Thompson & Son Trucking Company stays busy with their main customer, Butterball. They handle every stage of the turkey from hatched babies to freezer ready food products and the feed and products it takes to make that happen.
An interesting byproduct of the Arkansas rice fields has also become a staple for the turkey industry — rice hulls. Thompson has several rice hull warehouses — one in Harrison.
The warehouse building is as long as a football field and about 50-60 feet tall. They store the excess rice hulls in this building. Farmers usually clean out their houses and need new hulls at least once a year.
“When there is a bumper crop of rice they practically give us the hulls, when there is a shortage, we pay dearly for them,” Lew said. “We are constantly hauling them to our warehouses and storing them until the farmers need the product.”
“There are three large rice mills in Jonesboro. The size and production of these mills really surprised me.” Lew said. “With one mill, we haul away 50-60 semi-truck loads a week.”
Lew’s cousin, Gary Thompson added, “They work a 24-hour shift and we load a semi trailer every two or three hours, seven days a week.”
“It’s a very small staff that runs these large operations. Stuttgart has a mill that runs 150-200 semi loads a week,” Lew said.
For years the hull was just a byproduct of the rice. But with all the chicken and turkey houses in the area the producers discovered that rice hulls made a great bedding and litter for the houses.
The students and adults learned that turkeys are very susceptible to diseases. “Chicken producers can use a lot of products. But turkey producers can’t. If a producer uses oak shavings it gets in the turkey’s nasal system and causes diseases. So turkeys can only have pine shavings or rice hulls,” Lew said. “Rice hulls are cheaper.”
Gary added, “In northwest Arkansas there are probably five or six haulers as big as we are.”
Another aspect of the Lew Thompson & Son Trucking business is the daily route from North Carolina to this area. “We haul from Butterball’s hatchery in North Carolina,” Clint Carson Harrison plant manager said. “We have trucks that haul about 180,000 day-old babies every day to this area. That is about a 17-hour trip. And they have to come straight from there to here, so we use driving teams so there isn’t any stopping,” Carson said.
Another Lew Thompson division hauls about millions of pounds of feed a week. About 10 million pounds comes from the plant in Carthage, Missouri, and 15 million pounds from George’s in Springdale.
The new Butterball Feed Mill in Yellville is another reason they needed a hub in Harrison.
They currently do 50 semi loads of feed out of that plan a week and that will continue to grow.
Company wide they haul 40-50 million pounds of feed every week to the poultry house with about 200 total employees.
Most drivers have a predictable schedule five days a week Lew said, “The only time we have a huge surge in volume is the six weeks before Thanksgiving. It takes 14-16 weeks to grow a turkey. During that time they run the plants 24/7 so we do too. Butterball has 10-11 hour shifts to get that extra volume. Turkeys produced from January to October go to freezers.”
“Rice hulls and everything we do is a 52 weeks a year service. If they need feed on Sunday, we deliver,” Lew said.
Lew said drivers play a huge role in the success of the business. “It takes a different caliber driver to do what we do versus someone who drives cross country running down the Interstate.”
“We run 14-15 million miles a year on two-lane roads,” Lew said.
The Leadership class was very interested in the cost of maintaining the business.
“Trucks that run the Interstate need a new set of tires every 240,000 miles. Feed trucks who drive the county roads need new tires at 30,000 miles. Tires are about $500 a piece and there are 10 tires per truck,” Lew said.
The feed trucks get 4.5 miles per gallon. The cross country trucks get about 7 mpg. They hold about 250 gallons of fuel.
The team said having a location in Harrison was a big deal. “Each location has a manager and Harrison runs 45 trucks. We couldn't grow any more as a business at the Huntsville location because we didn’t have enough drivers in that area. For us to grow, we knew we had to put hubs in different locations and pull local people from that local market. Drivers are paid by the load and mile. Most employees earn an average of $1,000 a week.”
What does it take to drive for the company?
“CDL drivers have to be at least 21 yrs old, and we require two years experience. We are pretty tough on our driver pool because what we do is so different from the average company. I could take anyone here, get you on the Interstate, sit beside you and tell you to steer it down the road. But you can’t do that on Hwy. 23 or Hwy. 7. It takes a very qualified driver.”
They also have their own service and repair division. “Mechanics used to turn wrenches. Today they walk around with computers in their hands and they are plugging in to use diagnostics.”
Carson said, “Trucking is so different today. Most of the issues with our trucks have to do with electronics and emissions.”
For more information about working for Lew Thompson & Son Trucking call (479) 738-3414 or text (479) 738-8836. Corporate headquarters are in Huntsville and the Harrison division is located on Hwy. 65 North.
