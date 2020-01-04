Andy Bartholomy fell in love with the game of bowling and became a professional bowler. As an entrepreneur, he purchased some bowling alleys and continued to evolve the traditional spaces into destination events for all ages.
“You won’t see guests carrying around their bowling shoes at Andy B’s. It’s a premium indoor attraction with entertainment perfect for adults and children,” Trevor Collins, director of marketing said.
Springfield, Missouri is the home office and now five locations have opened around the Midwest. “With Branson interested in providing indoor activities for all ages, The Branson Landing was a perfect location for us to open another Andy B’s.”
Located on the Belk side of The Landing, the location is 20,00 square feet which originally encompassed four-five retail spaces.
“We are a 52-week a year operation and aren’t affected by seasons,” he said.
Nine luxurious bowling lanes are rented by the hour for up to eight people, shoes are extra. A staff member brings the shoes to the lanes and sets up the digital score sheets. Guests can order quality beverages, food and snacks which are delivered right to the lane. Snacks are $3 and premium selections are $15.
“We really try to keep the food affordable and average costs are between $8 -$12,” he said. “But it’s not your traditional ‘ally’ eats. We have a chef at our home office who creates some amazing dishes. Our full service restaurants have an updated American eats menu. For example, you’ve got to try our hot honey chicken mac and cheese. It’s a great combination of sweet and heat.”
He also said, “The Thai peanut dish is amazing. Another good choice is chili lime pork rinds. There’s also lots of shareables on the menu, too. Guests can order food lane side, or enjoy a full dining experience with seating indoors or an outdoor patio.”
“Andy B’s includes a great attraction mix,” he said. “We have three escape rooms, private Karaoke rooms for small groups, shuffleboard, giant Jenga. board games, foosball, classic table games, plus bowling!”
Collins said, “Andy B’s is the idea destination for company events, birthday parties, large group events and full-facility buyouts.”
For more information visit the website at andybbranson.com or call (417) 213-8631.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.