LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture (Department) is now accepting applications for the 2020 Arkansas Century Farm program. This program recognizes Arkansas families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years. Online and printable applications are available here: https://www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-century-farm-program and there is no cost to apply.
“Arkansas Century Farm families have persevered challenges for at least ten decades and have contributed greatly in making Arkansas agriculture the success story that it is today,” said Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward. “As Arkansas’s largest industry, agriculture has an economic impact of over $21 billion annually and provides one of every six jobs in the state.”
To qualify, Arkansas farms must meet the following criteria:
• The same family must have owned the farm for 100 years by Dec. 31, 2020. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, and nephews or nieces, including through marriage and adoption.
• The farm must be at least ten acres of the original land acquisition and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income.
Arkansas is home to more than 42,500 farms, of which 97 percent are family owned and operated. Since the Arkansas Century Farm program began in 2012, 464 farms have been certified. Visit agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansascentury-farm-program to find lists of previously inducted Arkansas Century Farm families.
Contact Mary Elizabeth Lea at 501-219-6363 or maryelizabeth.lea@agriculture.arkansas.gov with questions. Applications must be postmarked on or before May 31, 2020 to be eligible for designation as a 2020 inductee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.