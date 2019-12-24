YELLVILLE – Arvest Bank has hired Scotty Jefferson as a business development representative for North Central Arkansas. Jefferson will assist customers in Baxter, Boone and Marion counties by providing financial solutions for their agricultural and business needs. He will be based out of Arvest’s Yellville office, but will serve customers across the entire North Central Arkansas footprint.
Jefferson comes to Arvest after a 33-year career with the Farm Service Agency, a division of the United States Department of Agriculture. He most recently was executive director of the agency in Baxter, Marion, Searcy and Van Buren counties, where he oversaw the administration of federal farm programs at the county level.
“Scotty has devoted his entire career to assisting farm families with financial solutions at the local and federal level and his breadth of knowledge will certainly benefit our customers across North Central Arkansas,” said Mike Willard, president and CEO of Arvest Bank in North Central Arkansas.
Jefferson is a native of Yellville and a graduate of Yellville-Summit High School. He earned a degree in agriculture business from Arkansas Tech University in Russellville. He and his wife, Holly have three children and one grandson. They all are members of the Broadway Church of Christ in Yellville.
