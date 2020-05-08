Baxter Black

Behind those eyes there shines a light

That’s guided me from my first step

Down life’s highway through thick and thin

So I could tell the wrong from right.

 

Behind those eyes there beats a heart

That taught me love is what you feel

And to be taken as it is

And not something you take apart.

 

Behind those eyes there lives a soul

That speaks to me from deep within

And warns me I must not despair

Those things in life I can’t control.

 

Behind those eyes there is a love

That never lets me out of sight

And stretches from my deepest flaw

And reaches to the stars above.

 

Behind those eyes I see myself

The hopes and dreams she had for me

I see myself as I could be

Behind my mother’s eyes. 

Visit BaxterBlack.com for more information. Baxter Black is the country’s most popular large animal veterinarian, is a cowboy poet, humorist, speaker, sagebrush versifier, radio commentator and newspaper columnist. 

