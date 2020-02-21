PINE BLUFF —The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) will offer a two-day Farm Service Agency (FSA) Borrower Training Course Tuesday and Wednesday, March 3-4, at the S.J. Parker Agricultural Research Center Conference Room. The course gets underway at 8:30 a.m. each day and ends at 4:30 p.m.
“Farmers and ranchers completing this course will satisfy the FSA requirement for borrower training and be eligible for additional FSA loans,” Dr. Henry English, director, UAPB Small Farm Program, said. “This business education course is required for many new or beginning FSA borrowers or for farmers receiving a second year or other FSA loans,” he said.
The course provides 12 hours of farm financial training and six hours of crop or livestock production training. Course participants will be required to do homework and take a test at the end of the training. Homework and study assistance will be provided. Producers will receive a score of 1 to 3. A score of 1 or 2 is necessary to pass the course. Scores will be sent to the participant’s local county FSA loan officer and to the FSA state office.
The cost of the course is $300 per person, which must be paid in full before the workshop. Cashier checks or money orders are the only accepted forms of payment. They should be made payable to the “UAPB Small Farm Program.”
Those interested in taking the course should email leek@uapb.edu or call the Small Farm Program at (870) 575-7225. The S.J. Parker Agricultural Research Center is located at 2101 Oliver Road, Pine Bluff, Arkansas 71601.
