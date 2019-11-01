Fast Facts:
- Discovery research journal available online: https://scholarworks.uark.edu/discoverymag
- Articles detail research by undergraduate students in Bumpers College
- Research conducted under guidance of Division of Agriculture researchers
FAYETTEVILLE — The 2019 edition of Discovery, the undergraduate student research journal of the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences, produced by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, is available online.
The articles in Discovery detail the students’ research conducted under the guidance of the Division of Agriculture’s Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, and other University of Arkansas faculty mentors.
The eleven articles in this issue were written by undergraduate student authors representing five departments, working with 18 mentors from Bumpers College, the Division of Agriculture, and other University of Arkansas departments.
This issue showcases a variety of topics representing diverse fields of study and cross-disciplinary collaborations:
- Feasibility study of implementing a small scale, home-based aquaponic system in a small greenhouse to produce fresh produce and fish protein.
- Investigation of the impact of treating rough rice with selected infrared wavelengths at different intensities and heating durations to combat mold and bacteria formation on the grain.
- Observations and applications of husbandry methodologies on a backyard poultry farm in Dangriga, Belize.
- Effects of fish oil supplements on brown fat growth and fetal development.
- Study of the stability of different food products made with anthocyanin-rich freeze-dried blueberry powder.
- Risk assessment of tick-borne illnesses in Arkansas counties.
- Assessment of the diversity of terrestrial mammals surrounding a waterfall at Billy Barquedier National Park in Belize.
- Identification of food insecure areas in Arkansas that are best suited for and in the most need of peer-to-peer food redistribution programs.
- Evaluating rice straw as a substitute for barley straw in inhibiting algal growth in farm ponds.
- Effectiveness at increasing low-income residents’ access to fresh produce through a local mobile pantry.
- Determination of optimum harvest date for winter malting quality barley in Northwest Arkansas
Bumpers College Dean Deacue Fields said about the journal, “One of our goals is to prepare students to be responsible leaders with strong communication skills and problem-solving abilities. Inside this issue, you will find studies that highlight and exemplify those qualities in our student researchers and future leaders.”
Jennie Popp, associate dean of the Honors College and co-chair of the Service Learning Initiative, said, “Thank you, students, for your dedication to these sometimes unconventional research experiences. You’re showing Arkansans what we already know here at the University of Arkansas: that when the university and communities come together to address a need through research, great benefits can be generated for all.”
