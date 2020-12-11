Fast Facts:
- Holiday Helpings provides ready-made holiday meals for 6-8 people
- Turkey, ham and pork tenderloin dinners available
- Order at (501) 821-4444 or online at thevinescenter.org
- Orders due by noon Dec. 18; pickup by noon Dec. 23
LITTLE ROCK — “Holiday Helpings,” the meal preparation service offered through the C. A. Vines Arkansas 4-H Center, is back this month to help simplify holiday preparations.
The center is offering full-course meals that serve six to eight people. The main course — roasted turkey, country ham or pork tenderloin — is accompanied by two quart-size side items, turkey gravy and a dozen dinner rolls.
Addition side items can be purchased a la carte and include cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, country style green beans, macaroni and cheese, honey-glazed carrots and whole kernel corn.
“Our meal program is a great way to take the stress out of your holiday meal preparation by saving time and expense on cooking,” Tony Baker, operations manager for the 4-H Center, said. “As an added bonus, you’ll be helping support the Arkansas 4-H Center.”
Meal kit choices and prices include sliced, roasted Butterball turkey ($95), Petit Jean country ham ($105), or pork tenderloin ($85).
Orders can be placed online at thevinescenter.org/ or by phone at (501) 821-4444.
Orders must be received by noon, Friday, Dec. 18; orders must be picked up by noon, Wednesday, Dec. 23. The center is located at 1 Four H Way, Little Rock, AR 72223.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.