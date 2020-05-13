Hello everyone,
You just went out to the store to pick up some necessary supplies for you and your family. You did everything right. You observed social distancing and wore a mask. When you got in your car to head home you sanitized your hands. When you returned home and put your items away you washed each item. You washed your hands and cleaned your kitchen surfaces. You immediately put your clothes that you just wore in the washing machine and started the load, and you just took a shower to play it safe. You have done everything you can think of to sanitize your home to protect you and your family. This is great you have done your part right!!
One question; your smart phone during all this traveling, shopping, social distancing, and sanitization was??? Research has shown that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, transfers from infected people onto surfaces by touching, coughing or sneezing. From those surfaces, the virus can transfer to any human hands that touch them. Cell phones have surfaces, touchscreens are high-touch surfaces, just like doorknobs and elevator buttons. The greatest risk is touch screens that are tapped and prodded by multiple users, like self-checkout screens at many stores, or the ones you sign with your fingertip after swiping a credit card at the coffee shop drive-thru.
But the phone in your pocket is also at risk of exposure. A person’s hands touch those public surfaces, then transfer whatever they pick up to their phone. It is recommended to not use a cell phone while out running errands during the COVID-19 pandemic. Leave it in a pocket or purse until returning home and washing hands. But if that’s not possible, you should clean the phone as soon as you return home. It’s best to clean the phone first, using a damp screen-cleaning cloth or a dry microfiber cloth. Then wash your hands.
Research done through the U of A, showed that a screen cleaning wipe with isopropyl alcohol and a dry microfiber cloth were equally effective at removing bacteria from smartphone surfaces. If your phone is in a case, you can remove it and clean the case with warm, soapy water, or use a disinfectant wipe. Concerning those multiuser touchscreens, use your knuckles instead of her fingertips to tap those. Stylus pens that have rubber tips for use on smartphones and tablets may also be a good idea to avoid touching fingers to public screens. Washing your hands vigorously with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is the only completely reliable method to be sure your hands are sanitized.
Thanks,
Adam Willis
Newton County Ag-Extension Agent-Staff Chair
