Fast facts:
National Agricultural Law Center webinar to cover federal regulatory changes that have been implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic
Webinar is April 22 at noon to 1 p.m. EST
Register online at: https://bit.ly/3a7Zt7o
FAYETTEVILLE – From inspections to transportation, concerns over a safe and continuous food supply have caused numerous federal agencies to implement regulatory changes in agricultural production.
Federal agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and others have implemented changes in inspections, worker safety and enforcement of regulations related to transporting food in order to keep grocery stores and retailers supplied.
John Dillard, a principal attorney at OFW Law in Washington, D.C., will discuss these changes and their impact on the food and agriculture sector, as well as guidance from federal agencies, in a free webinar hosted by the National Agricultural Law Center, April 22 at noon EDT.
“While much of the economy is shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, the food and agriculture sector is critical infrastructure that must continue to operate,” Dillard said. “These unprecedented circumstances have required federal regulatory agencies to make numerous changes to ensure an adequate supply of safe food.”
“John is a nationally recognized agricultural law expert with a tremendous background in dealing with federal agencies,” Harrison Pittman, Director of the NALC, said. “We’re very lucky to have him join us and help stakeholders navigate the various regulatory changes caused by COVID-19.”
For more information on the National Agricultural Law Center, visit https://nationalaglawcenter.org/ or follow @Nataglaw on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.