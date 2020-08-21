FAYETTEVILLE — Sherif Sharfadine, a University of Arkansas graduate student, has been selected to participate in the Global Burden of Crop Loss Initiative.
Sharfadine is a plant pathology master’s degree student in the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences.
The crop loss initiative is coordinated by the Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International, and funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
“This is a critically important global project focusing on the impacts of pests on food production and availability,” said Ken Korth, head of the department of entomology and plant pathology. ”Sherif will have the opportunity to contribute and work with scientists from around the globe.”
Sharfadine works with Alejandro Rojas, assistant professor of plant pathology and a researcher with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm of the U of A System Division of Agriculture.
Rojas focuses his research on the interaction of plant and root-associated microorganisms and their effects on plant growth and health.
With Rojas, Sharfadine is working on Rhizoctonia solani, a soilborne fungal pathogen that is the causal agent of sheath blight, a global disease in rice production systems. He is evaluating different options to manage it and other diseases by using chemical and biological treatments applied to seeds.
They hope to develop methods and metrics useful to the mission of the Global Burden of Crop Loss Initiative, and become part of its network of collaborators.
“This is a great opportunity for us and especially for Sherif since his main interest is international agriculture,” said Rojas. “This opportunity will give him access to experts around the world working with a crop that is important locally, but also for many countries around the world.”
“I want to thank my advisor and mentor Dr. Alejandro Rojas,” said Sharfadine. “I give him all the credit for this opportunity. Without him, this would not be possible.”
Lost crops impact health, livelihoods and national economies, but data on the scale and causes of crop loss are limited. The Global Burden of Crop Loss Initiative is aimed at providing data-based outputs that will be communicable across sectors and geographies.
the Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International is an international, inter-governmental, not-for-profit organization geared toward improving people’s lives by providing information and applying scientific expertise to solve problems in agriculture and the environment.
