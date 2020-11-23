Fast facts
- Annual crop protection conference moves online
- Conference offers continuing education units
- Register: https://uaex.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OD4rs88fTIWrQw-P4HRcIg
STUTTGART — An annual conference offering expert insights in to managing weed, insect and disease pests in Arkansas crops is moving online.
The Arkansas Crop Protection Conference is scheduled for Dec. 1-2 and will feature 22 presentations geared toward growers, consultants and other industry representatives. For crop consultants, the conference carries six continuing education credits.
There’s no cost to attend, and participants must register online. Using the online registration will enable participants to register for continuing education credits: https://uaex.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OD4rs88fTIWrQw-P4HRcIg
“This annual ACPA Research Conference showcases our current graduate and undergraduate students working in agriculture in Arkansas,” said Nick Bateman, assistant professor and extension crop entomologist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. “This event is the one to attend to get the latest on ways to maintain profitability in growing row crops.
“These presentations cover multiple aspects of crop, nutrient, and water management,” he said. Most of these projects are funded through checkoff dollars administered by the various promotions boards.”
The student competitions are sponsored by BASF, Corteva Agriscience, Gowan USA, Syngenta Crop Protection and Valent USA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.