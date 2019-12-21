Arkansas Secretary of State, John Thurston issued a reminder for Arkansas business owners. Franchise Taxes are due by Tuesday, Dec. 31. Thurston said, “If a business has not paid this tax by Dec. 31 the business will enter revoked status.
If an owner is wanting to dissolve a business, the final date to formally dissolve and avoid accruing additional franchise taxes is also Dec. 31. All paperwork must be postmarked by Dec. 31, in order for no additional taxes to accrue.
Both of these actions may be taken care of online. Visit ark.org/sos/franchise/index.php to file or pay taxes online. For more information call 888-233-0325.
