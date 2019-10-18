Farm Bureau president, Jeff Atkinson welcomed the crowd to the annual meeting and dinner on Monday, Oct. 7.
Atkinson said, “Boone County has 231 new members for a total of 3,271 members. “Financially, we are in good shape and are grateful to be able to support agriculture in our area.”
Farm Bureau Agency manager for Boone County, Neil Mitchell said, “It’s always an honor to speak to this group. We have a fantastic staff as well as a very giving board of directors and it’s an honor to serve with them.” He bragged on the longevity of the staff and agents. “Mark Billings retired after 31 years and our new agent is Jared Horton. Jerry Pledger has 30 years with the company and Bruce Reece has been with us for 20 years.”
Matt and Terri Shekels won a Farm Bureau Excellence in Ag Award and received a cash prize of $11,000 for competing statewide as young farmers. “It was our honor to represent Farm Bureau for the last seven years. I encourage other young farmers to get involved. Farm Bureau is one of the most impactful and worthwhile organizations for the benefit of agriculture,” Shekels said.
Extension agent for Boone County, Mike McClintock introduced the Farm Family of the Year — Jeff and Debbie Atkinson. “Jeff is a full-time farmer and Debbie is an elementary principal for Bergman School District. They have beef and poultry on their farm and care for 20,000 birds.”
The Senior Farm Family of the Year is Jack and Barbara Webb. Atkinson introduced them and said, “They are a well-deserved family. Of course, all farm families should be honored because it’s such hard work.”
The Webbs began their farm with a horse as a down payment in 1962. In 1972 they sold that farm and purchased a larger one, several times. They continued to expand into a cow/calf operation and partnered with Tyson to raise hens. They have retired from the hen operation but still have cattle.
“Jack and Barbara have a true love for the land and each other,” Atkinson said.
