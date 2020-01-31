Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway proclaimed the week of Feb. 3 as Farm Bureau Week.
Judge Hathaway said, “Farmers provide consumers with an unprecedented wealth of quality food and fiber products at reasonable cost. The farmers of Boone County economically impact this county far beyond their mere numbers.”
“Farmers act in thoughtful stewardship to conserve resources,” Hathaway said.
“Farmers choose Boone County Farm Bureau to further their economic and social objectives. They urge other friends of agriculture to join and support Farm Bureau as it strives for economic parity for farm families,” Hathaway said.
Farm Bureau board member, Embry Raley said, “We are always looking for more Farm Bureau members because it gives us more strength and influence with state and national legislators. So our goal is always one more person than last year.”
Raley added that when it’s membership time, all the board members and office staff get involved with the membership committee. We’ve got a great staff. It’s important that our membership continues to grow. It gives us more power and more of a voice for our members.”
Boone County Farm Bureau currently has 3,341 members. Last year the organization grew by 26 members. For more information visit the Boone County Farm Bureau office located on 110 Industrial Park Road, or call (870) 741-3488.
