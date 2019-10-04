Yellville — University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service will host a free class “Cooperation in Cattle Marketing” on Oct. 22, at 6 p.m. at the Extension Office, 313 W 7th Street, Yellville.
“One strategy producers can use for possibly adding value to cattle is to cooperate with other market participants,” said Brian See, Marion County Extension Agent. “Most cattle operations in Marion County are relatively small. With few calves to sell at one time, packaging cattle in lots that are optimum sized and uniform by sex and weight is virtually impossible for the majority of producers on an individual basis.”
See explained, “Different research projects conducted at Utah State and Kansas State Universities have found that the number of cattle in a lot influences the price buyers are willing to pay for them.”
“Our special guest presenter for this class, Brian Beer, Area Livestock Agent for Clemson, works with the Tri-County Cattle Marketing Cooperative in South Carolina that has been in existence for over 40 years. He will provide some dos and don'ts as well as other insights into cooperative marketing of cattle,” said See.
No pre-registration is required and there is no fee for this event. You may attend in person, join online via Zoom at uaex.zoom.us/j/5016712169, or join by phone (646) 558-8656, Meeting ID: 501 671 2169.
Visit uaex.edu/marionfor more information or contact the Marion County Extension office at (870) 449-6349.
