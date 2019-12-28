A long-time Branson family with five sons wanted to create a place for families of all ages to do “fun” together. The family loved the Swiss Family Robinson book and the adventurous character Fritz, inspired the family to create 80,000 square feet of climbable, explorable indoor space.
“We also have some seasonal out-door activities. Our Aerodium was the first one in the United States. It simulates open-air skydiving and is open from May to October,” John Vaughn chief marketing officer said. “We also have guests who enjoy climbing the outside of our building – which is also seasonal.”
Every ticket is good for the entire day, so families can come and go as they desire.
“It’s a great sight to see adults investing time in their children and everyone having fun,” Vaughn said.
Indoor activities include multi-story spiral slides, four-story ropes courses, rappelling, a laser-tag room, giant tree houses, a pit of warped walls and underground tunnels.
“We had a lady in her 80s with her daughter in her 60s and the daughter did not want her mother to try the ropes course. ‘You can’t tell me what to do,’ the mother told the daughter. The lady loved the ropes course and had a blast.”
“A group of Starbucks managers came to play and one adult had a fear of heights.” Vaughn said. “I’m not sure we cured her from her fear of heights, but she realized she could be scared and still have fun.”
“The pit area with the warped walls is fun to watch,” he said. “You can hear the voices echoing all over the building as people encourage others to continue going higher and higher with each attempt.”
Another family with children ages 5-17 said they rarely can find something everyone can have fun doing together. “They loved bringing the whole family and everyone enjoyed it equally,” “he said.
Fritz’s Adventures celebrated their third anniversary on Nov. 1. “Branson is the only location for now, but we have expansion plans for Dallas, Texas.”
“Experiences are remembered and shared,” he said. “It’s so fulfilling to see families put away the electronic devices and share ‘fun’ together.”
“The owners have a heart for kids, and all foster and adopted children 17 and under get in for free with proper documentation,” Vaughn said. “The All-Access ticket for all indoor activities is $26.95 a day. A Limited Access ticket is $21.95 and includes all indoor activities except Sky Fall, City Wall, and Sky Trail. Ages 0-4 are free and there is an observation area where guests who don’t want to adventure can watch for free.”
For more information visit https://fritzsadventure.com or call (417) 320-6138. Fritz’s Adventures is located at 1425 Hwy. West 76 in Branson, Missouri.
