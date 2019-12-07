It’s my hope that each of you reading this enjoyed a blessed Thanksgiving holiday with family and friends.
As we enter December and the expanded holiday season (gosh, Christmas decorations have been up for weeks now, and they look great!) this gives us an opportunity to reflect on the fantastic, busy, productive year that our community and your Chamber have enjoyed in 2019.
With a renewed, collaborative approach to economic and business development, restructuring the Chamber’s governance with a streamlined, more agile Board process, identifying those factors that will encourage existing businesses to expand and new businesses to come to our region, rolling out the Workforce Initiative Network (WIN) to the area’s 21 schools, engaging the lieutenant governor, the secretaries of Commerce and Agriculture, both United States senators, District 3 congressman, our state senators and representatives, creating a Small Biz Connection for our vital retail businesses, keeping the vast majority of over 100 employees locally when a major manufacturer closed their doors, creating an environment that new businesses find appealing, identifying over $41 million in new business investment and over 425 new jobs just since January 1, and projecting over $25 million in brand new investment with over 100 new jobs on the immediate horizon … Harrison and the greater Boone County area are poised for continued growth and prosperity.
None of these accomplishments would have been possible without the great support of our community: its elected leaders, the many engaged civic organizations and their members, the Chamber’s investors and Board of Directors, and — most importantly — the community at-large. These several hundred citizens gave, and continue to give, multiple hours of their time, talent and treasure to help move Harrison and Boone County forward. Combined, they’re a powerful force for the region’s prosperity!
As we take a short respite this month, enjoying the many blessings we have with family and friends, recharging our batteries for focused outcomes, 2020 is shaping up to be a true milestone year. More economic and business collaboration among private and public organizations and entities. More business growth and expansion. More workforce enhancements. More opportunities for personal and business prosperity. Governor Hutchinson will set that tone and give us that charter on Jan. 15 at the Chamber’s Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon. You won’t want to miss this exciting kickoff event!
In the meantime, please enjoy a wonderful holiday season. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from your Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce, where together we’re … taking care of business! Cheers, Bob
