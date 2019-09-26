Fast Facts:
- Grants funded through Arkansas Flower and Garden Show ticket sales
- Grant program helps communities beautify public spaces
- Each award as much as $2,500
LITTLE ROCK – The deadline to apply for community beautification funding through the Greening of Arkansas grant program has been extended this year to Oct. 31.
The grant program, which began in 2006, provides up to $2,500 in funding to applicants for the beautification of public spaces throughout the state. The program is funded through proceeds from the Arkansas Flower and Garden Show. The 2020 show, which will take place Feb. 28, 29 and March 1 at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds, is now in its 29 year.
Mary Beth Rogers, executive director for the Arkansas Flower and Garden Show, said the long-running program provides an excellent opportunity for communities throughout Arkansas to boost morale and community spirit through creative use of horticulture and natural features.
“These grants are perfect opportunities for civic groups and communities to beautify a public space with creative landscaping or an ornamental garden,” Rogers said. “It’s amazing what a few well-placed shrubs or ornamentals can do for an area. Over the last decade, we’ve seen dozens of projects that have truly enhanced some otherwise plain or unwelcoming spaces.”
The deadline to apply is Oct. 31, 2019. Recipients will be announced in December.
The general requirements for applying for a Greening of Arkansas grant include:
- Applicant must be a nonprofit, community-based or civic organization located in the State of Arkansas
- Grant award funds may only be used for the project defined in the project description
- At least 60 percent of which must be spent on plant material
- The project must be on public property
- Recipients of a Greening of Arkansas grant must wait at least two years before applying for the grant again
- The application must include the application form, as well as a summary of the project, maintenance plan and an image of the proposed site. Incomplete applications will be rejected.
Visit argardenshow.org/about/greening-of-arkansas-grant-program/ to learn more about the grant program and to download an application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.