Mary waited for Jesus outside the cave
The promised resurrection meant He was saved.
While others waited a savior to come
Mary awaited her son.
The baby she had called Jesus stood in a crowd
Others gathered around Him. She was so proud.
She always worried in spite of His good
That he’d be misunderstood.
Mary, it’s nothing you’ve done
He always marched to some other drum
You did all any mother could do
He was His Father’s son.
Mary carried his sandals. Stood by his side.
Memories, sweet reflections, shone in His eyes
“Take care of Mary, for my time has come
I’ll always love you, Mom.”
Mary, it’s nothing you’ve done
He always marched to some other drum
You did all any mother could do
He was His Father’s son.
Watch the music video online on YouTube at https://youtu.be/aDCXRgGV_xo
Or type in “Baxter Black’s His Father’s Son”
Visit BaxterBlack.com for more information. Baxter Black is the country’s most popular large animal veterinarian, is a cowboy poet, humorist, speaker, sagebrush versifier, radio commentator and newspaper columnist.
