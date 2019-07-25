Fast facts
FAYETTEVILLE — Ready. Set. Ignite! Hundreds of 4-H members from across Arkansas were the Fayetteville campus this week for State O-Rama, a week of competition, inspiration and recognition.
“This year’s State O-Rama theme is ‘Ignite.’ The event gives our youth a chance to compete at the highest level and gives the 4-H program an opportunity to recognize our youth and the donors who support us,” said Angie Freel, interim associate department head for 4-H. “It’s also an exciting time as we elect and install new state officers and announce the winner of our highest honor, the Governor’s Award.”
4-H is the youth development program operated by the Cooperative Extension Service, part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.
State O-Rama began July 23 and runs through July 26. Kyle Willkom, founder of Action Packed Leadership and author of two books on leadership, will provide the opening ceremony keynote on Tuesday, showing how his out-of-the-ordinary life experiences can be an example of how others can live their own action-packed lives.
On Wednesday, 4-H will recognize its donors, capped by a keynote by Deacue Fields, dean of the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences. Before joining the University of Arkansas System, Fields was chair of the Department of Agricultural Economics and Rural Sociology at Auburn University.
Donna Graham, who last month was the named nation's Outstanding Agricultural Educator by the American Association for Agricultural Education, will be the speaker at Wednesday’s award ceremony. Graham holds the title of University Professor of Agricultural Education, Communication, and Technology in the Bumpers College.
State O-Rama will also see the installation of new state 4-H officers:
- Eva Berryhill, Ouachita District vice president from Hot Spring County.
- Cody Ogden, Ozark District vice president from Madison County.
- Noralee Townsend, Delta District vice president from White County.
The president and other officers were elected from candidates campaigning during state O-Rama.
