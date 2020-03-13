DB-WEB-Farm Bureau Trailer-IMG_0758.jpg

Donna Braymer/Staff   

Farm Bureau sponsored a trailer for North Arkansas College to demonstrate the hydroponics method of growing vegetables as the college promotes their agriculture program. Ag professor Michelle Buchanan and greenhouse manager, Jacob Granado hosted a tour of the greenhouse and high tunnel for the Adult and Youth Leadership agriculture focus on Wednesday, March 11. 

The Adult and Youth Leadership Institute classes toured the facilities at North Arkansas College on Wednesday, March 11.

 

