Informed Choices Women’s Center is hosting a virtual event on Monday, Oct. 5, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The theme is Silent … No More. Center director Rhonda Graham said, “Join us as we give a voice to those who cannot speak for themselves.”
The featured speaker is Dr. Marc Newman who is a demanding communication trainer, incisive pro-life apologist, galvanizing banquet speaker, and author of a new book, Contenders: A Church-Wide Strategy to Unmask Abortion, Defeat Its Advocates, Empower Christians, and Change the World.
Marc wears a lot of hats. He is president of Speaker For Life, a training firm dedicated to equipping pro-life advocates nationwide with public speaking skills; and CEO of SpeechRamp, a company changing the way colleges and universities teach public speaking.
Marc is the former Director of Speech and Debate at the University of California at Irvine, and taught in the doctoral program in the School of Communication and the Arts at Regent University.
He's appeared on Fox News and in Time magazine.
Marc recently relocated from North San Diego County in California to Eastern Tennessee with his wife, Sharon, and their youngest son, Joel.
The event will be available to watch online for anyone who registers until Jan. 31, 2021. Visit icwc.banquetstream.com to register for the free event. The event is a fundraiser for Informed Choices and an opportunity to donate will be given.
Informed Choices is a non-profit organization to evangelize, encourage and empower men/women in making life affirming choices. All of the services offered are free and confidential. The Harrison office is located at 715 W. Sherman and the phone number is (870) 424-4673.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.