Fast Facts:
- Li receives ASABE award during international meeting
- Li honored for advances in biosensing technology to detect pathogens
FAYETTEVILLE — Yanbin Li, distinguished professor of biological and agricultural engineering, was recognized for his contributions to food safety at an international meeting of biological and agricultural engineers in July.
Li, who is also holder of the Tyson Endowed Chair in Biosensing Engineering for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and the U of A’s College of Engineering, earned the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers’ 2019 International Food Engineering award for his outstanding contributions to the development of new biosensing and biomodeling technologies for improving food safety.
Li was honored for his advances in biosensing technology for the rapid detection of pathogenic bacteria and viruses. He has been a leader in developing nanotechnology-based biosensors to detect foodborne pathogens and avian influenza in the field.
His collaborators have included scientists and engineers in microbiology, biochemistry, food science, poultry science, electrical engineering and mechanical engineering at universities around the world.
