Boone County has 305,992 acres of farmland and $164 million is the market value of agricultural products sold. The average age of a farmer or producer is 58.9 years. The Adult Leadership and Youth Leadership programs spent Wednesday, March 11 visiting some of the ag sites within the county to learn about the importance of agriculture.
The group started out touring the greenhouse with College of the Ozarks graduate and greenhouse manager Jacob Granado. He showed hydroponics in action growing lettuce from tiny seeds, to produce which is purchased by local restaurant, Neighbor’s Mill.
Agriculture professor Michelle Buchanan, gave a tour of the high tunnel where strawberries are growing. The brochure she passed out about Northark Agriculture opportunities state that agriculture majors are in high demand and low supply in the workforce. “Ninety percent of all agriculture positions are not production farming,” she told the group.
The next stop was Designer Genes. The group saw the advanced technology developed locally to ultrasound animals to determine the correct feeding schedule and mix to get the best price for the cuts of meat. The University of Georgia, University of Wyoming and Texas A & M use the technology developed by the King family. The average salary for a technician is $165, 000 a year. Rethel King said, “It just depends on how hard they want to work and the connections they have.”
The ultra sound software is also being used for chickens to predict breast meat yield, swine, sheep and goats.
Nita Cooper, retired extension agent said, “I just have to brag on this family. This technology is driving the industry and it was developed right here in Boone County. This is a great field to get into and it’s right in our backyard.”
There are 30 labs in the US and Brazil that use this technology and all the images come back to the office at Designer Genes for the technicians to read the results.
Designer Genes has meat processed at a USDA plant and sells it locally. Check out the Rustlers USA page on Facebook to place orders. A website is under construction or customers can call or text (979) 571-1294 for information.
The next stop was Lew Thompson Trucking to observe his rice hull operation. They move 50-60 semi-truck loads of rice hulls per 24 hour shift. Rice hulls are a by-product that chicken and turkey houses use for bedding.
“Butterball is our biggest customer,” Lew Thompson told the group. “We have teams that make the 17-hour trip without stopping to get the day-old turkeys from North Carolina to this area.”
Thompson started the company 36 years ago. He made phone calls from the pay phone at the laundromat his wife owned. “I started out driving at night so other drivers could have the day shifts, and eventually I did more organizing. Now we handle each stage of a Butterball turkey, from hatched babies, to the feed for the birds, then birds to the processing plant, frozen birds and freezer to customer.”
Lunch was the next stop provided by Boone County Farm Bureau. Jake Reid and Kim Jennett presented an overview of the USDA and Jim Milam explained the benefits of belonging to Farm Bureau.
Harrison Animal Clinic and Dr. Heath Jones hosted the next stop. “I’ve been the owner of the clinic now for 70 days,” Jones said. “Dr. Joe Melton retired Jan. 1 and so far we’re doing OK.”
Jones encouraged the students to apply for every scholarship possible starting in their Junior year of high school. “Work hard and get finished with college in three years, too.” He said veterinarian school is very expensive and they will need all the scholarships they can get.
The clinic offers a boarding area, surgeries, isolation and parvo cages, plus a full-size crematorium. With only three vets in the clinic now, they prefer customers bringing animals to the clinic. But they still make farm calls when needed.
Jones shared with the group the importance of growth hormone tags for cattle. “We need to do a better job of educating the public on issues many don’t understand.”
As a career, Jones said there is a shortage of veterinarians. “Right now there are three jobs for every one vet. This business is the number one fastest growing business for venture capitalists. Several practices are corporate owned now.”
The afternoon continued with a trip to Cattlemen’s Livestock and the Boone County Cooperative Extension Service.
The Boone County Leadership Institute is presented this year by Kinetic by Windstream. High school juniors are nominated to participate by their school counselors and local businesses can send staff members through the program which runs during the school year. Leadership graduation is set for Thursday, April 30, at the JPH Center on the campus of North Arkansas College.
