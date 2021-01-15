The Massey Family Farm was homesteaded in 1874 by John Millican Massey. This farm has been continuously farmed through all those years. John Millican Massey gave this farm to his son, Samuel Alexander Massey, Sr., who in turn, gave to his sons, Samuel Alexander Massey, Jr., and John Franklin Massey. Samuel Alexander Massey, Jr. and his wife, Jo Ann O’Neal Massey, owned the farm from 1949 until they gave the farm to their sons: Sammy Joe, James Troy, Jeffery Wayne, and John David.
The Wright-O’Neal-Massey Farm was homesteaded by James Thomas Wright in 1882 at Canaan. He gave the land to his daughter, Vituria (Turia) Paralee Wright O’Neal who married James Arthur O’Neal. She gave the land to her son, Leonard Wayne O’Neal who in turn gave the land to his daughters: Jo Ann O’Neal Massey, Jenenah O’Neal Smith and Glenna O’Neal Hill. They in turn sold the farm to Jo Ann’s son, James Troy Massey and his wife, Beverly Campbell Massey and their daughter, Whitney Massey Branch.
This is an honor for the Massey Family to have two farms recognized (The Massey Family Farm at Campbell (Searcy County) [established 1874] and the Wright-O’Neal-Massey Farm at Canaan (Searcy County) [established 1882) for continuous family ownership for over 146 and 138 years respectively from Searcy County.
