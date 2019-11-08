JASPER — Violet Mefford attended the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, Nov. 2 and was awarded the highest level of active membership which can be achieved with FFA.
Mefford, 19 has been a member of Jasper FFA for six years. Currently a sophomore at College of the Ozarks and is working on a double major in animal sciences and communication arts with a minor in social media.
The American FFA Degree is a sign of great accomplishment among members. Only a small percentage of FFA members ever earn the degree (the greatest percentage of members ever to receive the degree in one year was less than one half of one percent).
The final step in the FFA Degree system encourages members to grow and achieve personally toward establishing yourself in an agriculture career. Members may apply for their American degree only if they have received the State FFA degree, have graduated from high school at least 12 months before prior to the national convention and meet the high standards for the degree.
Mefford is the daughter of Jamie and Kimberly Mefford of Jasper.
