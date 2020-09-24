DALLAS — ChristianParenting.org – a leading online resource for parents of all ages experiencing the joys and challenges of faithfully raising a family – is hosting Perfectly, Imperfect, an online event featuring wisdom, wit and insight from trusted voices on the front lines of parenting.
“This event is for the parent who is worn down by expectations of perfection and looking to find rest and encouragement in knowing that Christ is made perfect in our weakness,” said Cynthia Yanof, wife, mom, author, podcaster and leader of Christian Parenting. “With the right resources given in the right ways, we know growth can happen in the midst of the busyness.”
At the same time, Christian Parenting launches more resources for believing parents with the Christian Parenting Podcast Network featuring insight and advice from leaders in building faithful homes.
Podcasts include Yanof’s Pardon the Mess; So,You’re Having a Baby; Legacy Dads with Lance and Dante; The Journey with Jonathan Pittsand more coming weekly.
“The Christian Parenting Podcast Network curates the best parenting podcasts to help you leave perfection at the door and help you to become the perfectly imperfect parent God has called you to be,” Yanof said. “We invite you to explore our network of trusted parenting podcasts today.”
The Oct. 23/24 Perfectly, Imperfect event features trusted voices in the Christian parenting space offering video messages of practical and spiritual encouragement to parents all over the world. Not perfect parents, just parents who are willing to share about their imperfect experiences and point to the perfect heavenly father. Guests include: Korie Robertson, Bella Robertson, Chrys Howard and Jo Shackelford, Jamie and Aaron Ivey (Happy Hour), Toni and Sam Collier (North Point Ministries), and many more.
