The Newton County Extension Service is requesting information from anyone that might be interested in a Pesticide Applicator Training. Interested parties should contact the Newton County Extension Service at (870) 446-2240. After all the contacts have been made a date time and place will be established.
Thanks Adam Willis CEA Staff Chair
