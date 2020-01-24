JASPER — There will be a pesticide applicators training on February 6, at the extension office in Jasper. One course will begin at 10 a.m. and another course will begin at 6 p.m. The cost of the course is $20.
Email Adam Willis at awillis@uaex.edu for more information or call (870) 446-2240.
