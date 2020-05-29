From the Newton County Extension Office
Newton County 4-H Poultry Chain chicks arrived at the Newton County Extension Office in Jasper on Thursday, April 16.
Adam Willis, County Staff Chair, traveled to the Lonoke County Fair Grounds to pick up 26 sets of 20 chicks each for the Newton County 4-H members that planned to participate in the project. The chicks are Hyline Brown, and they are cross bread that makes them great egg layers.
This is a project through the Arkansas State 4-H program and is open to all 4-H members throughout the state. Each member will show his or her chickens at the county fair in a special category for a chance to be eligible for Premium money during the annual livestock sale. This offers members a great way to get started on learning how to care for animals and teaches them responsibilities as well.
