JASPER — There will be a private applicators training course on February 25 at the extension office in Jasper. This is an opportunity for anyone needing to renew or receive their pesticide applicators license to take the course. The class will be held twice, one course will be at 10 a.m. and one course will be at 6 p.m.
The cost of the course is $20. If you have any questions please contact Adam Willis at the Newton County Extension Office at (870) 446-2240
