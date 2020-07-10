Fast facts
- Steven Ricke awarded the National Chicken Council Broiler Research Award
- Award to be presented at annual meeting of the Poultry Science Association
- Recognizes distinctive research with economic impact on broiler industry
FAYETTEVILLE — Steven C. Ricke will receive National Chicken Council Broiler Research Award at the annual Poultry Science Association meeting, which will be held virtually July 20-22.
Ricke is the Donald “Buddy” Wray Endowed Chair in Food Safety and director of the Center for Food Safety at the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. He is also a faculty member of the food science department for the division and the University of Arkansas’ Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences, and of the U of A System’s Cellular and Molecular Biology program.
The National Chicken Council Broiler Research Award recognizes distinctive research work that has a substantial economic impact on the broiler industry. This year’s award recognizes Ricke’s emphasis on foodborne Salmonella and Campylobacter ecology from the broiler farm to the processing plant, including the mechanisms the pathogens employ to survive these highly variable environments.
Ricke uses next-generation sequencing approaches to better understand the interaction of the microbiome with pathogens in the avian gastrointestinal tract and to evaluate feed additives such as prebiotics.
The overall outcomes of these research efforts contribute to a better understanding of the broiler gastrointestinal tract response to feed additives that may help improve bird performance and food safety.
He also uses these sequencing techniques to develop more comprehensive microbial characterization at the poultry processing plant and introduce microbiome mapping for broiler processing.
