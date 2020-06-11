Fast facts:
FAYETTEVILLE – In a field already disrupted by weather disasters, depressed commodity prices and trade disputes, COVID-19 has proved to be yet another obstacle for those in agriculture.
Harrison Pittman, director of the National Agricultural Law Center, said farming and its attendant industries have suffered under the pandemic in ways that are both unique to the sector, and shared across society.
“Since March, COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the nation’s agricultural sector,” Pittman said. “Although COVID-19 may seem like old news, the agriculture industry is still feeling its impacts.”
Those impacts will be discussed in a free webinar hosted by the National Agricultural Law Center on June 17 at noon EDT/11 a.m. CDT.
Among the COVID-related issues facing agriculture is an April 28 presidential executive order to keep meat and poultry processing plants open during the pandemic. Following that order, the Protecting Protein Production and Consumers Access Act was proposed, offering companies protection from liability issues that could arise from employees contracting COVID-19. Several states have already proposed or enacted liability protection statutes that could have implications for agriculture.
Between these proposals, executive orders and government relief plans, there have been a number of developments affecting the agricultural sector.
“This webinar will take a look at these federal and state developments, and assess what they could mean for the future of ag,” Pittman said.
