USDA Rural Development is offering help for low income individuals who desire to be a home owner, if you live in Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Fulton, Izard, Marion, Newton, Searcy, Stone, Madison, Benton or Washington counties.
USDA RD offers a low fixed interest rate direct home loan with payment assistance available with zero money down and a low, fixed interest rate for 33-38 year term.
Contact your area Rural Development office for more information by calling (870) 741-8600 ext. 4.
