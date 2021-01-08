Fast facts:
- Find 2021 production meeting schedule at http://bit.ly/WinterMeetings2021
- 2021 meetings organized by commodity
LITTLE ROCK — Annual winter county production meetings, a long-standing service from the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service, are moving online in 2021. Separate sessions will focus on each of the state’s commodity crops, with an additional online session focusing on markets, new technologies and irrigation.
The meetings will be held through the online platform Zoom. Each meeting will begin at 1 p.m. and is expected to run two or 2.5 hours, ending with a live Q&A. There is no cost to attend. Registration information and agendas may be found at http://bit.ly/WinterMeetings2021.
The 2021 schedule is:
- •Jan. 12 — Corn and grain sorghum production meeting
- • Jan. 14 — Rice production meeting
- •Jan. 21 — Cotton production meeting
- •Jan. 26 — Peanut production meeting
- • Jan. 28 — Marketing, new technologies and irrigation
- •Feb. 2 — Soybean production meeting
