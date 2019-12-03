Deadline Dec. 5
LITTLE ROCK —The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will host a workshop on Saturday, Dec. 7, for entrepreneurs interested in starting food businesses.
The workshop will be 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension Service headquarters, located at 2301 S. University Ave. in Little Rock. Registration is $20 and includes lunch.
Participants will learn about local food opportunities in food processing and produce aggregation, horticultural considerations for produce selection, producing for farm-to-school, trends in value-added foods, how to become a processing client and more. The event will feature producers and products of Fat Top Farms, Mundi Sauce, My Father’s Garden and others.
Registration is available at http://bit.ly/uafood with the registration deadline Dec. 5.
For more information, call (501) 671-2180.
