Sweet potato garden
Last year Amy McBee came in with a large sweet potato that grew from her ornamental sweet potato vine. This year is a WOW! Two plants produced 10 sweet potatoes. Pictured are just the biggest. Extension agent, Mike McClintock has volunteered to taste them for flavor.
