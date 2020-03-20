Editor’s Note: Adjustments and modifications are being made daily to local events. Double check plans before you go.
FPC suspended services
First Presbyterian Church has suspended services for 15 days, subject to change depending on the virus situation.
No Passover Sedar
The Tabernacle has cancelled the Passover Sedar for this season.
Dr. Cecil Todd to minister
Jubilee Worship Center will host Dr. Cecil Todd, founder of Revival Fires Ministry on Sunday, March 15 at the Quality Inn Convention Center at Hwy. 62/65 North. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the service to begin at 6:30 p.m. The evening will feature Faith & Wisdom’s 25-voice choir. For more information call Ken Rensink, pastor at (870) 426-4147.
Hillcrest Hallelujahs
An acapella choir concert by the volunteers of Hillcrest Home, directed by Leonard Mast will be held at some area churches. On Sunday, March 22 at 6 p.m. the choir will sing at Ozark Baptist Church, 8349 Blevins Rd. in Bergman. On Wednesday, March 25, the Apostolic Church of Bellefonte, 4506 US 65 South, will host the choir at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, the group will sing at First Christian Church, 915 S. Maple at 6 p.m. On Sunday, April 5, the choir will be at Little Flock Church 3923 Boat Mountain Road. Sunday, April 12, Grubb Springs Baptist, 4884 Grubb Springs Road,will host the choir at 6 p.m.
Ron Webb to speak
BERGMAN — Save the date to hear Ron Webb at Life Abundant Church on Sunday, March 15 at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 397 Sorrell St. Call (870) 704-4040.
Free clothing giveaway
The Silver Valley Church, located at 2262 Milam Lane will have a free clothing giveaway Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clothing for all sizes and seasons will be available. Everyone is welcome to come and fill up bags of clothing at no cost. For more information, contact Pastor Rodney Stromlund at (870) 754-1932.
Duke Mason
The Alpena United Methodist Church was hosting a Duke Mason concert set for March 28 at 6 p.m. but it has been postponed.
Concert Sunday night
The Elmwood Baptist Church, located at 6591 Prairie View Road, Harrison, will be hosting a free concert by Barbara Fairchild and Roy Morris on Sunday night, March 29 at 6 p.m. A love offering will be taken.
Johnson in revival
GREEN FOREST — Victory Tabernacle Pentecostal Church will host evangelist Brent Johnson in revival April 2-5 at 7 p.m. nightly and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is located 1.5 miles west of Green Forest on Hwy. 62.
Easter Eggstravaganza
Open Door Baptist Church has postponed the indoor glow-in-the-dark Easter Egg hunt scheduled for Friday, April 10.
Sunrise service
Easter Sunrise service will be held at Valley View UMC on Valley View Church Road, Sunday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. with a breakfast potluck to follow the service.
HWC postponed
The Harrison Women’s Connection April meeting has been cancelled.
