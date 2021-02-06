Arkansas Tech University has announced its Dean’s List for undergraduate students on its Russellville campus for the fall 2020 semester.
Berryville
Hannah Michelle Blitz
Madisyn Rose Hudson
Scotland William Lucas
Brayn Irain Maldonado Lopez
Bradley Cole Parton
Jeanessa Yvonne Smith
JoDee Rachell Smith
Deer
Bailey Alexis Gilmore
Dawson James Hicks
Eureka Springs
Cedar Flint Willis
Everton
Samantha Denise Burkeen
Flippin
Amy Butcher
Annabell Rose Klos
Wyatt Hudson Nix
Green Forest
Emily Alexis Bolen
Jackson Reece Carlton
Alexandria Dawn Cisco
Samuel Taid Holtkamp
Angelina Nicole Hudson
Kayla Renee Hudson
Emily Shea Lindstrom
Andy Abdias Sinay
Abby Lynn Smith
Harrison
Emilie Coursey Arnold
Lauren Ashley Brown
Samantha Lynn Fancler
Alexander Eustace Fenton
Micah Tobiah Fenton
Brandy D. Gatlin
Clatie Rachelle Ivaska
Nathan Hunter Jenkins
Benjamin Scott Johnson
Madison Nicole Kelley
Dalton McCall Landrum
Jackson Joseph Marseilles
Spencer Rian Massengale
Ashtyn Barcleigh Mealer
Russell Dylan Murdock
Alexander Charles Nichols
Kirby Nathanael Nix
Ethan C. Patterson
Hannah Elaine Ply
Kimberly Beatrice Poynter
Kacie Beth Ramsey
Victoria Ann Roberts
Jesse Newton Roy Root
Ethan Bradley Smith
Joseph Darwin Thayn
Lakyn Brooke Thomas
Adriann Jade Watson
Tyler A. Watt
Corey M. White
Shannon LaRae Williams
Hasty
Abigail Sarah Breer
Jasper
Matthew Thomas Harrison
Christina Helmuth
Kingston
Phillip Drew Emitt
Lead Hill
Destiny A. Greenhaw
Leslie
Courtney Megan Ragland
Oakley Lynn Smith
Marble Falls
Daniele Renea Clayborn
Marshall
Jack Robert Barker
Carson Andrew Blair
Abbey Rose Collier
Delaney Brooke Horton
Makayla Danae Horton
Lisa N. McClung
Ryan Thomas McKinney
Jacob Ray Weaver
Hannah Nicole Younger
Mount Judea
Justin James Cook
Kara Dawn Flud
Logan Taylor Henson
Alexander Carl McCutcheon
Pelsor
Shaneleigh Skylar Turner
Ponca
David Andrew Marr
Saint Joe
Jace Lee Bohannon
Sabrina Faye Presnull
Vendor
Kalee Faith Smith
Western Grove
Kristina Michelle Hull
Yellville
Steffan Wayne Davenport
