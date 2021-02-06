Arkansas Tech University has announced its Dean’s List for undergraduate students on its Russellville campus for the fall 2020 semester.

Berryville

Hannah Michelle Blitz

Madisyn Rose Hudson

Scotland William Lucas

Brayn Irain Maldonado Lopez

Bradley Cole Parton

Jeanessa Yvonne Smith

JoDee Rachell Smith

Deer

Bailey Alexis Gilmore

Dawson James Hicks

Eureka Springs

Cedar Flint Willis

Everton

Samantha Denise Burkeen

Flippin

Amy Butcher

Annabell Rose Klos

Wyatt Hudson Nix

Green Forest

Emily Alexis Bolen

Jackson Reece Carlton

Alexandria Dawn Cisco

Samuel Taid Holtkamp

Angelina Nicole Hudson

Kayla Renee Hudson

Emily Shea Lindstrom

Andy Abdias Sinay

Abby Lynn Smith

Harrison

Emilie Coursey Arnold

Lauren Ashley Brown

Samantha Lynn Fancler

Alexander Eustace Fenton

Micah Tobiah Fenton

Brandy D. Gatlin

Clatie Rachelle Ivaska

Nathan Hunter Jenkins

Benjamin Scott Johnson

Madison Nicole Kelley

Dalton McCall Landrum

Jackson Joseph Marseilles

Spencer Rian Massengale

Ashtyn Barcleigh Mealer

Russell Dylan Murdock

Alexander Charles Nichols

Kirby Nathanael Nix

Ethan C. Patterson

Hannah Elaine Ply

Kimberly Beatrice Poynter

Kacie Beth Ramsey

Victoria Ann Roberts

Jesse Newton Roy Root

Ethan Bradley Smith

Joseph Darwin Thayn

Lakyn Brooke Thomas

Adriann Jade Watson

Tyler A. Watt

Corey M. White

Shannon LaRae Williams

Hasty

Abigail Sarah Breer

Jasper

Matthew Thomas Harrison

Christina Helmuth

Kingston

Phillip Drew Emitt

Lead Hill

Destiny A. Greenhaw

Leslie

Courtney Megan Ragland

Oakley Lynn Smith

Marble Falls

Daniele Renea Clayborn

Marshall

Jack Robert Barker

Carson Andrew Blair

Abbey Rose Collier

Delaney Brooke Horton

Makayla Danae Horton

Lisa N. McClung

Ryan Thomas McKinney

Jacob Ray Weaver

Hannah Nicole Younger

Mount Judea

Justin James Cook

Kara Dawn Flud

Logan Taylor Henson

Alexander Carl McCutcheon

Pelsor

Shaneleigh Skylar Turner

Ponca

David Andrew Marr

Saint Joe

Jace Lee Bohannon

Sabrina Faye Presnull

Vendor

Kalee Faith Smith

Western Grove

Kristina Michelle Hull

Yellville

Steffan Wayne Davenport

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.