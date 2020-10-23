The Marion County Fair was held Sept.1-5 at the fairgrounds in Summit with limited activities. Carnival rides, parades and the Miss Marion County Beauty Pageant were not included in the event due to public safety concerns. Only the livestock shows, a livestock auction and exhibits for creative arts, horticulture and field crops remained on the schedule. The public was not allowed to enter the buildings that were closed for judging.

The restrictions did not prevent Cheryl Blasdel’s art students from entering their works and bringing home several ribbons.

The following students from Cheryl Blasdel’s art classes at Flippin Schools received accolades at the art exhibition:

Tyra Patterson-Two 2nd place awards

Sadie Akers-Four 1st place, two 2nd place awards

Kaden Moore-One 1st place, one 2nd place award

Kourtney Pence-One 1st place, two 2nd place awards

Caleb Warren-Two 2nd place awards

Jade Berescky-Two 1st place, one 2nd place award

Adrianne Benedict-One 1st place, one 2nd place award

Kaylee Cheek-One 1st place, one 2nd place award

Annaleigh Mitchell-One 1st place, two 2nd place awards

Olivia Endres-Two 2nd place awards

Brenna Metts-Best in Show, Junior Division, One 1st place, four 2nd place awards

Christian Wire-Two 1st place, one 2nd place award

Matthew Kirkham-One 2nd place award

Trysten Pena-One 2nd place award

Karissa Herron-Four 1st place awards

Lexi Holloway-Three 1st place awards

Shannon Smith-Three 1st place awards, three 2nd place awards

Dylan Johnson-Two 1st place, two 2nd place

Avery Garst-Two 1st place awards

Cameron Killian-One 2nd place award

Ethan Grannis-Four 1st place, one 2nd place award

Emily Crownover-Two 1st place awards

Kelsey Hickey-Two 2nd place awards

Ellie Mitchell-One 1st place, one 2nd place award

Lilliana Lusssier-Two 1st place, one 2nd place award

Ember Merrill-One 1st place, one 2nd place award

Taylor Henley-Three 2nd place awards

Joseph Lewter-One 2nd place award

Carly Hardin-One 1st place, one 2nd place award

Hayden Echols-Two 2nd place awards

