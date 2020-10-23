The Marion County Fair was held Sept.1-5 at the fairgrounds in Summit with limited activities. Carnival rides, parades and the Miss Marion County Beauty Pageant were not included in the event due to public safety concerns. Only the livestock shows, a livestock auction and exhibits for creative arts, horticulture and field crops remained on the schedule. The public was not allowed to enter the buildings that were closed for judging.
The restrictions did not prevent Cheryl Blasdel’s art students from entering their works and bringing home several ribbons.
The following students from Cheryl Blasdel’s art classes at Flippin Schools received accolades at the art exhibition:
Tyra Patterson-Two 2nd place awards
Sadie Akers-Four 1st place, two 2nd place awards
Kaden Moore-One 1st place, one 2nd place award
Kourtney Pence-One 1st place, two 2nd place awards
Caleb Warren-Two 2nd place awards
Jade Berescky-Two 1st place, one 2nd place award
Adrianne Benedict-One 1st place, one 2nd place award
Kaylee Cheek-One 1st place, one 2nd place award
Annaleigh Mitchell-One 1st place, two 2nd place awards
Olivia Endres-Two 2nd place awards
Brenna Metts-Best in Show, Junior Division, One 1st place, four 2nd place awards
Christian Wire-Two 1st place, one 2nd place award
Matthew Kirkham-One 2nd place award
Trysten Pena-One 2nd place award
Karissa Herron-Four 1st place awards
Lexi Holloway-Three 1st place awards
Shannon Smith-Three 1st place awards, three 2nd place awards
Dylan Johnson-Two 1st place, two 2nd place
Avery Garst-Two 1st place awards
Cameron Killian-One 2nd place award
Ethan Grannis-Four 1st place, one 2nd place award
Emily Crownover-Two 1st place awards
Kelsey Hickey-Two 2nd place awards
Ellie Mitchell-One 1st place, one 2nd place award
Lilliana Lusssier-Two 1st place, one 2nd place award
Ember Merrill-One 1st place, one 2nd place award
Taylor Henley-Three 2nd place awards
Joseph Lewter-One 2nd place award
Carly Hardin-One 1st place, one 2nd place award
Hayden Echols-Two 2nd place awards
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.