YELLVILLE – Arvest Bank has been recognized by Forbes magazine as one of the “World’s Best Banks” for 2020. This marks the second consecutive year it has received the honor, which is based on customer feedback.
Forbes produced its “World’s Best Banks” list in collaboration with analytics firm Statista. The list is based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 40,000 bank customers across the world.
Arvest ranked among the top 10 on the list of U.S. banks. The full list and an accompanying article can be found on the Forbes website.
“This recognition is very meaningful to us because it is the result of feedback from our customers,” said Mike Willard, president and CEO of Arvest Bank in North Central Arkansas. “We strive to meet our customers’ needs in terms of products and services and that commitment is especially true during the circumstances we are experiencing right now. I commend our associates for the work they do every day to assist and serve our customers in every aspect of their financial portfolio.”
All financial institutions offering a checking and/or savings account were considered, and survey participants were asked to identify all banks where they have opened checking or savings accounts. Participants then rated those institutions on five criteria: trust, terms and conditions, customer services, digital services and financial advice.
This honor is the first Arvest has received from Forbes in 2020. In addition to being part of last year’s “World’s Best Banks” list, Forbes named Arvest one of “America’s Best Large Employers” in both 2017 and 2018, as well as one of “America’s Best Employers for Women” in 2018.
