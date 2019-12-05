Arkansas Tech University will confer approximately 1,100 degrees and other academic credentials during Fall 2019 commencement ceremonies at John E. Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.
Students earning degrees from the Arkansas Tech Graduate College will participate in a 7 p.m. ceremony on Friday, Dec. 13.
The 10 a.m. ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 14, will include candidates from the College of Arts and Humanities, the College of Business, the College of Education and the College of eTech.
Individuals graduating from the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences and the College of Natural and Health Sciences as well as those earning an associate degree or an undergraduate certificate will participate in a 2 p.m. ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 14.
For more information about Arkansas Tech commencement, contact the Office of the Registrar at (479) 968-0272 or visit www.atu.edu/registrar/graduation.php.
